Dan Andrews dismantles Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Health and Human Services is no more.

It’s been split by the government into two new departments.

From February 1, there will be a new Department of Health and a new Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

The Department of Health will be responsible for the Health, Ambulance Services, Mental Health and Ageing portfolios.

Martin Foley will be the Minister.

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing will include the current DHHS portfolios of Child Protection, Prevention of Family Violence, Housing and Disability.

Richard Wynne will be the Minister.

Daniel Andrews merged the two departments in 2015, but has dismantled it five years later.