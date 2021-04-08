Dan Hannebery and Jarryn Geary suffer injury setbacks

Injury-plagued St Kilda midfielder Dan Hannebery has suffered another setback.

The Saints confirmed on Thursday he’d strained his calf.

He’ll miss another four weeks.

The former Sydney star has played just 13 games for the Saints since joining the club at the end of 2018.

In more bad news for the struggling Saints, co-captain Jarryn Geary needs surgery on his ankle and will miss another six weeks.

He had been due to make a return from injury in the next few weeks.

But it’s not all bad news at Moorabbin, with ruckman Rowan Marshall to play his first game of the year on Saturday against West Coast.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)