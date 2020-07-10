Party-goers fined more than $26,000 for breaching COVID-19 rules

Police have fined a group of 16 people a total of more than $26,000 for breaching the COVID-19 rules and gathering at a surprise birthday party at a home in Dandenong.

Authorities were alerted to the party after paramedics saw two party-goers order enough KFC for 20 people.

When police arrived they found 16 people hiding in the backyard, garage and under beds.

The 16 party-goers are among 60 people fined for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s rules in the last 24 hours.

Four sex workers have also been fined for continuing to work at a Glen Waverley apartment.

Twelve fines have been issued for COVID-19 restriction breaches at vehicle checkpoints across the state.

Among those were a couple from Docklands who attempted to visit their Phillip Island holiday home at 1.30am. They were turned back at one checkpoint, but were later caught at another roadblock trying to evade police and continue their journey.