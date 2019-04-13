Dangerfield could feel the wrath of MRO.

It has not been a great day for Geelong with the Giants beating them by four points at GMHBA Stadium. It marks the first time the Giants have won at Kardinia Park.

However Patrick Dangerfield may have end his chances for another Brownlow Medal this year. He has appeared to hit Matt De Boer in the gut and then followed up with a higher shot. It is now up to the Match Review Officer to determine what action will need to be taken.

The Giants didn’t get away unscathed with Callan Ward injuring his knee in the opening quarter. It is suspected that he has ruptured his ACL but will need to wait for scans to confirm the severity of his injury.