Dangerous animal anti-vaxxers refuse to immunise pets due to autism fears

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Dangerous animal anti-vaxxers are refusing to get their pets vaccinated over fears they will become autistic.

But there’s one major flaw to their argument (if science wasn’t enough).

“Autism isn’t a disease we see in animals,” the president of the Australian Veterinary Association, Dr Paula Parker, told Neil Mitchell.

Neil Mitchell: “So how could get they get autism from it?”

Dr Paula Parker: “I think that’s exactly our point…”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

