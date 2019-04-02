Advertisement
Dangerous animal anti-vaxxers refuse to immunise pets due to autism fears
Dangerous animal anti-vaxxers are refusing to get their pets vaccinated over fears they will become autistic.
But there’s one major flaw to their argument (if science wasn’t enough).
“Autism isn’t a disease we see in animals,” the president of the Australian Veterinary Association, Dr Paula Parker, told Neil Mitchell.
Neil Mitchell: “So how could get they get autism from it?”
Dr Paula Parker: “I think that’s exactly our point…”
