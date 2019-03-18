‘Dangerous’ deer causing trouble in Melbourne’s north east

There are concerns about a growing population of feral deer in Melbourne’s north east.

They’re being hit by cars, destroying gardens and debarking native trees.

Sue Kirwan from the group Help For Wildlife said deer were causing plenty of trouble and appearing to make their way closer into town.

“They’re quite dangerous,” she said.

“They’ll have a go at you.”

She said it was up to the government to decide whether a cull was needed.

