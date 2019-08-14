Dangerous driver sparks frustrating insurance issue

A frustrated 3AW Mornings listener has contacted Neil Mitchell, fearing they’ll be left out of pocket all because of another driver’s dangerous actions.

Jake Lewis was driving home from golf a few Sundays ago when an impatient driver bizarrely and dangerously tried to overtake another turning driver.

It forced Jake, who was travelling in the opposite direction, to take evasive action.

He managed to avoid a collision with the oncoming car but damaged his car in the process and it can’t be driven.

Now, an insurance run-around has ensued.

“They’re saying because I didn’t have an accident with them – they didn’t hit me – it’s not their problem,” Jake explained on 3AW Mornings.

The woman driving the other car is refusing to hand over her insurance details.

Click PLAY below to watch the dash-cam vision

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings