Dangerous duo on the run following SE Melbourne crime spree

Police are searching for two men following a series of terrifying aggravated burglaries and a police chase in Melbourne’s south-east.

Cars and property between Pakenham and the Mornington Peninsula have been targeted by the duo in the past four days.

The first home invasion happened at Yarra Close in Pakenham on Friday morning when the offenders stole with a 2017 Mazda 3.

Police believe the same offenders carried out another four aggravated burglaries at Shoreham and Mount Martha on Saturday.

A champagne-coloured Volkswagen Golf stationwagon (pictured below) stolen from one of those properties and was later involved in a high-speed pursuit on the Peninsula Link.

The men are described as Caucasian with Australian accents

The Volkswagen has a registration of 1AY-8ZX.

Anyone who sees the men or car should contact Triple Zero immediately.