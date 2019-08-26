Dangerous duo tracked through Coburg, leading cops to stolen IDs and cards

A man and a woman have been arrested after being tracked through the streets of Coburg this morning.

Police first spotted a car with stolen number plates on Sydney Road near Bell Street soon after 2am.

They followed it through a number of back streets before losing sight.

But the couple made life easy for police by later colliding with another vehicle and a traffic light at the corner of Edward Street and Sydney Road.

A Coburg North man, 38, tried to flee on foot but was apprehended and arrested, along with the woman, 25.

Stolen IDs and bank cards were found in their car.

No charges have been laid but the pair remain in custody being questioned by detectives.