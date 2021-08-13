3AW
Daniel Andrews announces new vaccination target for Victoria

2 hours ago
Article image for Daniel Andrews announces new vaccination target for Victoria

The Victorian government wants 60 per cent of the state fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement on Friday morning.

He said the aim was to distribute one million vaccines over the next five weeks.

AstraZeneca will now be available to anybody over the age of 18 at all 50 of the state’s vaccination hubs.

“I am confident that Victorians will continue to come forward strongly to play their part in protecting themselves and their family, as well as every single family across our state and nation,” Daniel Andrews said.

“The quicker we get to 70 per cent, then the quicker we get to 80 per cent and then we are in a different world where hopefully lockdowns are not part of every day living.”

News
