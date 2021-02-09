Daniel Andrews backs Eddie McGuire as pressure grows on the Collingwood president to step aside

Daniel Andrews has again gone into bat for Eddie McGuire as pressure grows on the embattled Collingwood president to step aside.

An open letter has been circulating among community and business leaders, including senior Indigenous figures, calling on McGuire to leave the role immediately over his handling of the club’s recent report that discovered “systemic racism” at the club.

It’s been signed by more than 100 of them.

The Premier said he wouldn’t be signing it.

Mr Andrews said he believed the Collingwood president was “up to the task” of tackling racism.

“I made it pretty clear last week that you don’t run from challenges,” he said.

(Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)