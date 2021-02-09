3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Daniel Andrews backs Eddie McGuire..

Daniel Andrews backs Eddie McGuire as pressure grows on the Collingwood president to step aside

2 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Daniel Andrews backs Eddie McGuire as pressure grows on the Collingwood president to step aside

Daniel Andrews has again gone into bat for Eddie McGuire as pressure grows on the embattled Collingwood president to step aside.

An open letter has been circulating among community and business leaders, including senior Indigenous figures, calling on McGuire to leave the role immediately over his handling of the club’s recent report that discovered “systemic racism” at the club.

It’s been signed by more than 100 of them.

The Premier said he wouldn’t be signing it.

Mr Andrews said he believed the Collingwood president was “up to the task” of tackling racism.

“I made it pretty clear last week that you don’t run from challenges,” he said.

(Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332