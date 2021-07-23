Daniel Andrews calls for ‘ring of steel’ around Sydney

Daniel Andrews wants a “ring of steel” around Sydney.

The Victorian Premier will push for it at national cabinet today.

“We will finish with the whole country locked down if we don’t do this properly,” he said.

It comes as NSW recorded 136 new cases, with 53 of those infectious while in the community.

Mr Andrews said a “national emergency” required a national response.

“Sydney is on fire with this virus,” he said.

Mr Andrews said he expected to have “pretty frank” conversations with Australia’s other leaders today.

