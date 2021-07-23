3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Daniel Andrews calls for ‘ring..

Daniel Andrews calls for ‘ring of steel’ around Sydney

4 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for Daniel Andrews calls for ‘ring of steel’ around Sydney

Daniel Andrews wants a “ring of steel” around Sydney.

The Victorian Premier will push for it at national cabinet today.

“We will finish with the whole country locked down if we don’t do this properly,” he said.

It comes as NSW recorded 136 new cases, with 53 of those infectious while in the community.

Mr Andrews said a “national emergency” required a national response.

“Sydney is on fire with this virus,” he said.

Mr Andrews said he expected to have “pretty frank” conversations with Australia’s other leaders today.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332