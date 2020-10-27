Daniel Andrews clarifies rules on ‘separate spaces’ in pubs, restaurants and cafes

Premier Daniel Andrews has clarified what counts as a ‘separate space’ under Melbourne’s hospitality reopening rules.

Under the restrictions, which came into effect at midnight, eateries can seat up to 20 diners indoors, across two spaces, with a maximum of 10 patrons per space.

Mr Andrews this morning explained that doesn’t mean eateries need to have two rooms to be able to seat 20 people indoors.

“Temporary walls or structures can be used to separate indoor spaces,” he said.

Under the clarified restrictions, walls or structures separating areas should either reach from floor to ceiling or be at least 2.1 metres high for the space to be considered sufficiently separate.

“It’s not the physical barrier as much as keeping people apart,” Mr Andrews said.

“I’m very confident that will be good news for the hospitality sector.”