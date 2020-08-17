Daniel Andrews confirms grand final public holiday WILL remain, despite lockdown

Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed Victoria will still get a public holiday the day before the AFL grand final, even though the decider is all but certain to be played interstate this year.

Tom Elliot said it makes no sense.

“If we’re still under Stage 4 restrictions, which I’m sorry to say is quite possible, then what are you going to do? Watch TV?” he said.

“I cannot see the reason (to have it).

“There’ll be no parade to look at, it’s not going to be played in Melbourne and business doesn’t want it and there is really no point.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s thoughts

Tim Piper, Victorian Head of the Australian Industry Group, said the answer was obvious when asked whether the holiday should remain in place.

“Of course not, Tom,” he said.

“Every reason the government has given for having this public holiday in previous years has been lost this year.

“We don’t need to bring families together, which the government always said they wanted to do.

“We’re not going to bring regional people into Melbourne.

“We’re not going to have Melbourne people going into the regions.

“It’s not going to be in the school holidays.

“And it’s not even going to be in Melbourne.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive