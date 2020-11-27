‘Daniel Andrews, if you’re listening…’ | Tom Elliott’s question for the Premier

Tom Elliott says Victorians deserve to know why there are still COVID-19 restrictions.

It comes after the state eradicated the coronavirus on Friday with its 28th consecutive day of no new cases.

There are no active cases in the state, either.

Under the government’s road map to recovery in September, that was supposed to trigger a “COVID-normal” life in Victoria.

“Under this road map from two months ago, there was going to be no restrictions on visitors to the home, no restrictions on public gatherings, no restrictions on hospitality venues, retail would be completely open, intrastate travel completely allowed and no restrictions on entertainment venues,” Tom Elliott pointed out on Friday afternoon.

“Our lives are still restricted?

“Essentially, the Premier hasn’t come up with his end of the bargain.

“We’ve done the hard yards, we have gone 28 days without any new cases and life, according to this roadmap from late September, was supposed to be absolutely back to normal.

“But we are still wearing masks indoors, only 25 per cent of people have been encouraged to go back to work, the MCG can only be a quarter full for the Boxing Day Test, most people are still working from home, you can only have 15 people in your own home, there’s limits on indoor dining – what went wrong, Mr Premier?

“Daniel Andrews, if you’re listening… you promised us back in September, when things were looking pretty dire still that if we did 28 days with no cases that life would get back to normal.

“Now, I agree, many aspects of life are back to normal but there are still lots and lots of limitations.

“Why do the goalposts keep shifting?”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive