Daniel Andrews returns to work for the first time since March

Daniel Andrews admits he’s not sure he’ll ever be able to “put an end to some of these vile stories” surrounding his horror fall in March that left him off work for months.

The Victorian Premier returned to the job on Monday.

“It’s great to be back,” he told reporters outside Metro Tunnel works.

He said he was fit and healthy and ready to “get things done” for the state.

The Premier released a video on Sunday night in the hope of explaining how he ended up fracturing his back and ribs at a Sorrento holiday house.

But he admits that may never be enough for some people.

“I don’t know if you can put an end to some of these vile stories,” Mr Andrews said.

“People who make up their own facts … you’re best not getting into an argument with them (because) it’s very difficult to win those arguments.”

Before I come back to work tomorrow, I thought I would share what happened. In my own words. pic.twitter.com/RkJcvPTYyu — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 27, 2021

