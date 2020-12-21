3AW
Two Daniel Andrews themed Christmas displays have popped up in Melbourne

21 mins ago
Image: Facebook

Two Melbourne households have combined politics and festivities with some very creative light shows.

Two homes across the city are blaring a remix of the Premier saying ‘get on the beers’, with accompanying Christmas lights.

The first display appeared in Sandringham, and a second has popped up in Kings Park.

