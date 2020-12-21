Two Daniel Andrews themed Christmas displays have popped up in Melbourne
Image: Facebook
Two Melbourne households have combined politics and festivities with some very creative light shows.
Two homes across the city are blaring a remix of the Premier saying ‘get on the beers’, with accompanying Christmas lights.
The first display appeared in Sandringham, and a second has popped up in Kings Park.
CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: This Melbourne family have turned their home into a full-blown light show featuring a remix of Daniel Andrews saying, ‘Get on the Beers’.
The display has gone viral, with many calling it “the greatest thing they’ve ever seen”. #9News pic.twitter.com/dgNi7raX1l
— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 21, 2020