LOCKDOWN RULES EASED: What changes in Melbourne and regional Victoria

Some of Victoria’s COVID-19 rules will be eased tonight.

Premier Daniel Andrews has unveiled a two-step of lockdown easing process, with the first step to begin 11.59pm.

It comes after the state recorded just two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Scroll down for a full list of COVID-19 rule changes.

The second phase of restriction easing is scheduled for November 1.

Mr Andrews said “there is a chance” the November 1 easing can be brought forward if cases continue to fall rapidly.

“I have announced today what is safe … but will not undermine the sacrifice, the hard work, the pain, the amazing efforts that Victorians have put in,” he said.

A council consultation process to allow Melburnians with properties in regional Victoria to travel to their properties to make them flood and fire safe will begin on Wednesday.

MELBOURNE

WHAT CHANGES AT 11.59PM TONIGHT (OCTOBER 18):

The five kilometre travel limit will be extended to 25 kilometres. Melburnians may NOT cross into regional Victoria unless they have a permitted reason to do so OUTDOOR TIME LIMITS: The two hour limit on outdoor exercise and socialising will be removed

Up to 10 people from two households may gather in outdoor public places OUTDOOR SPORT: Outdoor sport facilities like tennis courts, skate parks and golf courses reopen, subject to distancing restrictions

Outdoor photography allowed ALLIED HEALTH: Full return to face-to-face care.

WHAT CHANGES AT 11.59PM ON NOVEMBER 1:

LEAVING HOME: Four reasons to leave home removed

May reopen for clients who can wear a face covering for the duration of procedure/treatment (can prepare for opening from October 28) SPORT: Contact sport may resume for under 18s Non-contact sport may resume for adults Outdoor fitness and dance classes resume with up to 10 people. Outdoor pools open for up to 50 people, or subject to density quota, whichever is smaller.

Up to 20 mourners allowed OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT: Outdoor seated entertainment can host a maximum of 50 people or 25 per cent of fixed venue capacity. Outdoor non-seated entertainment spaces may reopen with density quotas and COVIDSafe plans

REGIONAL VICTORIA

WHAT CHANGES AT 11.59PM TONIGHT:

A household may visit someone in a care facility (previously only one person could do so) LIBRARIES: Book and toy libraries can open with 20 people indoors

WHAT CHANGES AT 11.59PM ON NOVEMBER 1: