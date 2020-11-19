Darren Chester says Australian troops deserve support, not scorn

Australia’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel says allegations of war crimes committed by Australian troops must be treated seriously.

But he has urged Australians to support those who continually put their lives on the line for the country.

“We need to make sure, as Australians, that we don’t tarnish the reputation of everybody in a uniform,” Darren Chester told Tom Elliott in the wake of the bombshell inquiry.

He said it was a “dark and sad day” for many Australians, including those in uniform.

