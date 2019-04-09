STOLEN! 3AW’s Darren James needs your help finding his scooter

3AW’s own Darren James needs your help.

The Weekend Breakfast host had his motorised scooter pinched in cruel fashion on Monday night.

It was on the corner of Victoria and Lennox Streets.

He told Tom Elliott he accidentally left his keys in the ignition when he popped into a Vietnamese restaurant to quickly pick up some dinner at 5pm.

When he emerged from the store the bike was still there, but the keys were gone.

A man told him they’d been handed in.

They were lying. They hadn’t.

When DJ returned his scooter was gone.

Witnesses told Darren they saw a pair of men steal the bike.

The scooter is a 300cc white Honda with the number plate 1T5DK.

If you’ve spotted the scooter contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or let us know!

