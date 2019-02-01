Darren Weir and staff charged by Racing Victoria, also issued show cause notices

Darren Weir and two of his horse training associates have been slapped with several charges by Racing Victoria.

Weir, along with Jarrod McLean, have also been issued with show cause notices in which they must convince racing authorities why they shouldn’t lose their training licences.

That show cause hearing will take place on Monday at 2pm.

All of Weir’s and McLean’s runners this weekend have since been scratched by order of the stewards as a result.

Stablehand Tyson Kermond is also facing charges.

All three have been accused of failing to co-operate with authorities.

These are not police charges.

THE CHARGES:

DARREN WEIR

Three charges of possessing an electric apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse.

charges of possessing an electric apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse. Failure to give evidence at an inquiry.

Failure to comply with a direction of the stewards.

Conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

JARROD McLEAN

One charge of possessing an electric apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse.

charge of possessing an electric apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse. Failure to give evidence at an inquiry.

Failure to comply with a direction of the stewards.

Conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

TYSON KERMOND

Failure to give evidence at an inquiry.

Failure to comply with a direction of the stewards.

RACING VICTORIA has also issued show cause notices to trainers Weir and McLean, requesting them to show cause as to why stewards should not;

suspend their training licence

prevent any horse owned (or part-owned) or leased by them from participating in any race or official trial.

decline any nomination or entry for a horse trained by them.

in respect of the nominations or entries which have been received, to reject those nominations or entries.

CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED EXPLANATION OF THE CHARGES

RACING VICTORIA’S EXECUTIVE GENERAL MANAGER OF INTEGRITY, JAMIE STIER



“The stewards have imposed an interim order that all horses accepted to race from the Darren Weir and Jarrod McLean stables from tonight at Moonee Valley through until Monday be withdrawn with immediate effect pending the conduct of a show cause hearing.

“The stewards are concerned about the seriousness of the threat posed by Mr Weir’s and Mr McLean’s alleged possession of an electronic apparatus. This is a significant issue in terms of animal welfare and racing integrity.

“The investigation has caused considerable public concern, and has generated considerable negative publicity, bringing into question the impact on the image, interests and integrity of racing of Mr Weir and Mr McLean’s continued participation in racing pending the hearing of the charges.

“The stewards also have significant concerns regarding the negative adverse publicity relating to police involvement in relation to Mr Weir and Mr McLean’s training activities is having on public confidence in racing.

“We understand the timing of this order has impacts for owners, punters and race clubs, whom we sympathise with, however in the opinion of the stewards the integrity and reputation of the sport is paramount.

“In issuing this interim order, it should be noted that investigations are ongoing.”