Darren Weir cops four-year ban from horse racing

Darren Weir has been banned for four years.

The champion horse trainer was suspended by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on Wednesday.

It comes after three electronic devices – known as jiggers – were found at his property.

He was also charged with conduct prejudicial to the image of racing.

Racing Victoria stewards recommended the disqualification after a show cause hearing on Monday, which lasted more than 11 hours.

Weir reportedly became emotional as his list of training achievements were read out before the verdict was handed down.

He did not fight the charges, nor speak during the hearing.