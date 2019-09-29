Daryl Braithwaite a Cox Plate scratching, but Horses ‘extravaganza’ will get a run

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Next month’s Cox Plate will be without a much-loved tradition with confirmation that Daryl Braithwaite won’t be on-course to sing celebrated classic ‘Horses’.

Braithwaite’s live renditions of the song in recent years have been a highlight for racegoers in recent years, with the former Sherbet frontman often being drowned out by Moonee Valley crowds.

But, as first flagged by ‘Racetrack Rat’ on 3AW Rumour File this morning, Braithwaite won’t be there for this year’s pre-race entertainment.

Moonee Valley Racing Club confirmed to Ross and John that Daryl will instead be in Gosford as part of a national tour.

But the race club says the song will be sung on the day.

The identity of the singer and/or singers remains under wraps, but they told 3AW Breakfast to “expect an extravaganza”.

(Photo: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)