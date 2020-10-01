3AW
Data analyst provides thorough breakdown of Victoria’s COVID-19 numbers

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A COVID-19 data analyst has created his own system to track the spread of the coronavirus in Victoria, confirming reports Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is as low as 2.9, if you exclude health care workers and their close contacts.

The overall metro figure revealed by Daniel Andrews on Thursday was 15.6.

Anthony Macali told Neil Mitchell

He also revealed the figure you should pay most attention to when the data is revealed each day.

“The number of mystery cases,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
