Data reveals Australians are turning to ‘home brand’ groceries

Sales are up on private label groceries.

As Australians look to save money, new data reveals the popularity of supermarket-branded items has risen.

Consumer campaigner Christopher Zinn said big-name brands would still flourish despite customers looking for more cost-effective options.

“It’s not the end of brands because they’ve been around a long time,” he told Tom Elliott.

“The market is changing, places like Amazon are now distributing groceries.

“The best brands and most established brand will survive.”

He said supermarkets such as Aldi “skate on very thin ice” when it came to trying to replicate brand-name products.

“Aldi has been really held up for imitating the packaging and colouring of some of those brands,” he said.

