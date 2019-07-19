David Jones set to slash 120 jobs as retail recession hits hard

David Jones is set to cut more than 100 jobs across its head office and some of its stores.

The retailer will reportedly slash 120 jobs from its Melbourne head office and suburban store network.

30 jobs will go from its Melbourne head office and another 90 from its regional and suburban stores.

It comes as the department store is hit hard by the retail recession and forms part of a plan to realign its investment in digital and online retail.

It’s not just David Jones who has been hit hard, with Big W recently announcing the close of the first of 30 stores set to close in the next three years.