David Jones to close menswear store on Bourke Street mall

David Jones is closing its menswear store in Melbourne’s Bourke Street mall.

Woolworths Holdings, the South African retail giant which owns David Jones, plans to sell the property at 299 Bourke Street, which currently houses its menswear.

The menswear will be moved to the opposite side of the mall, which was traditionally home to womenswear and other goods.

In a statement, the company says the sale of the site will pave the way for the 181-year-old retailer to create a cohesive single-store experience.

The new-look store at 310 Bourke Street, on the other side of the mall, will be completed in 2021.