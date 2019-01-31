Advertisement
Daycare costs continue to soar faster than the cost of living
The steep rise in childcare fees is outpacing the cost of living.
Families are finding themselves paying more for childcare as fees continue to soar.
A Productivity Commission report shows the median weekly cost of full-time care is up 2.8 per cent from the previous year at $480 per week.
The ACT had the highest cost of childcare last year at $560 per week, followed by New South Wales and Victoria at $490.
Lower-income families are also spending the highest proportion of their disposable income on childcare fees.
Almost $1 in every $12 of their income is going to childcare.