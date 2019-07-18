Daylesford locals furious after council votes to remove geese

Daylesford locals are devastated by a council decision to remove a gaggle of geese from the area.

The Hepburn Shire Council voted unanimously to re-home the Lake Daylesford geese at a council meeting on Tuesday night, citing complaints about aggressive behaviour as the reason for their removal.

But Kate Lethlean, who started a petition to to save the geese, says they don’t harm anyone.

“They are gentle, sensitive, really very beautiful creatures,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Think about their centre of gravity.

“Some of these birds have very, very big chests, and very short legs, and if you can’t out run a goose then you’re a bit of a goose yourself I think!”

Ms Lethlean says the geese draw tourists to the area.

“People come on day trips every day to Daylesford to get a photo with the geese. It’s a little bit like the quokkas at Rottnest in WA,” she said.

The Hepburn Shire Council says the cost associated with cleaning up after the geese contributed to the decision to re-home them.

Cleaning up after the geese costs the council an estimated $5000 a year.

