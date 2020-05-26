Deadline for pool registration pushed back until November

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Pool and spa owners have been given a five-month extension on registering them with council, after problems emerged with the June 1 deadline.

As Neil Mitchell revealed on 3AW Mornings, many councils weren’t ready to implement the new rules, which require a $79 registration fee.

Some had only just sent letters out to owners.

Trevor Pisciotta, from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, said owners now had until November 1 to complete the registration.

“Obviously COVID has had an enormous impact across the community and it’s also had an enormous impact on local government and huge disruption, like everyone, to their work forces,” he explained.

“In that context, it seemed like a sensible move to provide a little bit more time for both local government and pool owners to get their pools registered.”

He admits more notice could have been given.

