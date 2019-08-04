Deadly risk taking: A third of drivers take more risks on country roads

One-in-three Australian drivers admit they are more likely to take risks on country roads than in metropolitan areas.

This startling figure comes despite two thirds of road deaths occurring in rural areas.

Russell White, CEO of the Australian Road Safety Foundation, said distorted situational awareness is to blame.

Drivers are “very familiar with the road, so they tend to take liberties with that,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“They also probably are of the view that the chance of them getting caught doing something bad is very small, so they tend to take those extra risks.

“That also leads to the belief that somehow it’s a little bit safer if you’re on a rural road.”

Mr White said perceptions need to change.

“We’ve got to look at how to address this culture of what people perceive as risk,” he said.

“We’ve got to try and change it from the risk of getting caught… to what the crash risk actually is, and the risk to someone’s own personal safety.”

Press PLAY below for more.



