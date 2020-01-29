Dealing with PTSD: Cameron Hardiman shares his extraordinary police story

Cameron Hardiman spent more than a decade suppressing it.

And then it hit him like a ton of bricks.

Untreated emotional trauma from what he thought was going to be the end of his life when he was dumped by a monster wave during a rescue job in the middle of Bass Strait had overwhelmed him.

And things only got worse.

Hardiman, who spent 34 years working in various police roles, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“That’s the way PTSD happens – it takes you by surprise,” he said.

“Nobody knows it’s coming.”

He’s written a book – Ten Feet Tall and Not Quite Bulletproof – sharing both his experiences in the job and the impact it took emotionally, in the hope of helping himself and others.

Mr Hardiman told Neil Mitchell there was undoubtedly a problem in the force when it came to dealing with emotion, given the nature of the job.

“If you were going to get hijacked by emotion, then you wouldn’t be able to turn up the next day,” he said.

Mr Hardiman bravely shared his story with Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

