Dean Jones rips into Cricket Victoria, explains why he asked for his name to be removed from award

8 hours ago
Sportsday
Cricket Featured

Victorian cricket great Dean Jones has launched a scathing attack on the game’s administrators in his home state, saying Cricket Victoria has “hurt” him.

Questions were raised after Jones recently asked for his name to be removed from Victoria’s one-day player of the year award.

He also rescinded his life membership from the state he used to captain.

“The lack of culture and vision and strategy by the CV administration has just hurt me,” Jones told Sportsday.

The criticism only got more brutal from there.

Click PLAY below to hear the stunning comments

Sportsday
CricketNewsSports
