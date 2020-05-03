Dean Laidley behind bars as lawyers slam photo ‘leak’

There are calls for an internal police probe into allegedly leaked photos of Dean Laidley after the former AFL player and coach was arrested for stalking.

The images on social media appear to show the former North Melbourne coach, 53, dressed with a blonde wig and make-up.

They look to have been taken at a police station after Laidley was arrested for alleged stalking offences on Saturday.

His lawyers are calling for an investigation into the leaked photos, claiming they were taken by a police officer.

“Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly , when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical #grossbreachofprivacy,” defence lawyer Dee Giannopoulos wrote on Twitter.

Victoria Police has confirmed Professional Standards Command has been notified.

Victoria Police understands the community concern surrounding images that were released of a person inside a police station over the weekend.

The community can be assured that we share these concerns and are taking the matter extremely seriously.

This is one of the most significant breaches of a person’s privacy and Victoria Police will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.

Professional Standards Command has commenced a thorough investigation and will be looking into all aspects of the matter.

Barrister Matt Collins QC told 3AW Breakfast that if a police officer took the photo, they could be investigated for human rights breaches.

Laidley did not apply for bail yesterday and will return to court next Monday.

