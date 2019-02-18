Death threats and abuse: Hinch says vote backlash the biggest “by far”

Justice Party leader Derryn Hinch says he’s received death threats and an unprecedented amount of abuse after he helped the Medivac Bill pass parliament.

But he doesn’t regret his decision.

Senator Hinch told Neil Mitchell the backlash to his vote was the biggest he’d copped “by far” since entering parliament.

People told him online they hoped he was “assassinated”, with one asking Mr Hinch for the “make of his car” so the “refugees could come and kill” him.

Others called him a “traitor to Australia”.

Mr Hinch said he hadn’t referred any of the posts to police.

“But it did hurt,” he said.

Mr Hinch said he believed he’d done the right thing.

“You have to make votes and judgements sometimes on what you think is right, on humanitarian grounds, not what you think will get you re-elected,” he said.

“It may get me sacked, but sometimes you’ve got to do what you think is the right thing.”

