3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Debate breaks out over ‘For Sale’ sign on car’s back window

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Dangerous or fair enough?

Strident debate broke out on the Neil Mitchell program this morning after what seemed an innocuous traffic alert.

Listener Jamie sent in the above photo of a car sporting a large sign across its rear window.

“How can the driver look out their back window?” Jamie asked.

But callers reacted quickly, telling Jamie to “get a life”, and suggesting it wasn’t unsafe at all.

Click PLAY to hear the original report, followed by a strong reaction from callers

We’re awaiting a response from police as to whether the sign is allowed.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.