Debate breaks out over ‘For Sale’ sign on car’s back window
Dangerous or fair enough?
Strident debate broke out on the Neil Mitchell program this morning after what seemed an innocuous traffic alert.
Listener Jamie sent in the above photo of a car sporting a large sign across its rear window.
“How can the driver look out their back window?” Jamie asked.
But callers reacted quickly, telling Jamie to “get a life”, and suggesting it wasn’t unsafe at all.
Click PLAY to hear the original report, followed by a strong reaction from callers
We’re awaiting a response from police as to whether the sign is allowed.