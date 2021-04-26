3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Decision is made’: State government..

‘Decision is made’: State government plan to bring international students into Victoria from next month

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Decision is made’: State government plan to bring international students into Victoria from next month

The Victorian government plans to bring international students back into the state from next month.

The Premier’s Office has released a letter sent by Acting Premier James Merlino to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which says Victoria will accept 120 arrivals a week from May 24.

  • Scroll down for the letter

Under the state government plan, a quarantine hotel would be opened exclusively for international students and “economic cohorts”.

The group would come on top of the existing cap of 1000 arrivals per week.

International arrivals will have to pay fees “over and above” those paid by returning Australians for quarantine.

“His language is unequivocal. A decision is made,” Neil Mitchell said.

“They need the federal government to expedite visas and exemptions.

“The only way that can be stopped now is if the federal government decides not to allow visas, which would be a big step.”

Press PLAY below for more

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332