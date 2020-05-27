Decorated greyhound trainer found dead in suspicious circumstances

A family feud may be behind the suspected killing of a prominent Victorian greyhound racing trainer.

(Image above: supplied)

Karen Leek was found dead at her sprawling Devon Meadows property about 10am on Tuesday.

Friends have led public tributes.

Fellow trainer Ashlee Terry remembered the 69-year-old as a pioneer for women in the industry.

“One of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” she said.

It’s been revealed a family feud following the death of Ms Leek’s mother, who had lived with her at the Devon Meadows property, is one line of inquiry police are pursuing.

Homicide Squad detectives keen to speak with anyone who drove past the property in recent days.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who drove past the address or through the area and has dash-cam footage,” they said.

Leek’s property has been the breeding ground for some of the superstars of Australian greyhound racing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au