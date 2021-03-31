Dee Dee Dunleavy gets the flu jab live on-air at 3AW!

Dee Dee Dunleavy has had her first flu jab in more than a decade live on-air at 3AW.

Pharmacist immuniser Paula Zervas, from Chemist Warehouse, joined Dee Dee in studio on Wednesday to give her the vaccine.

She also dispelled a common myth many people believed about getting “sick” after having it.

“The flu is not a ‘live’ vaccine,” Paula Zervas explained.

“It won’t give you flu-type symptoms, I know people do think it does, but it doesn’t.”

She said it was important to get vaccinated as soon as possible, ahead of winter.

