Dee Dee Dunleavy shares an important and deeply personal message

Dee Dee Dunleavy won’t be hosting 3AW Afternoons on Thursday due to family reasons.

Her 25-year-old nephew died suddenly in South Australia recently and his funeral is tomorrow.

She can’t attend, along with most of her family, due to border closures and lockdowns and will watch the service online instead.

Dee Dee’s brother and sister-in-law live in Queensland and were forced to quarantine for two weeks in South Australia before being able to see their son after his passing.

So many of you have shared your deeply personal struggles and family agony with us since the pandemic began and Dee Dee said she felt she should do the same.

“Please, please, get vaccinated, because we can’t keep living like this,” Dee Dee said.

“This time it hurts too much.

“Please, let’s do what we can so we can open up our country again and live the way we should be living.”

