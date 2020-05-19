3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dee Dee slams ‘untalented idiots’..

Dee Dee slams ‘untalented idiots’ over vandalism on iconic building

8 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Dee Dee Dunleavy has been left “really upset” by the vandalism on the Royal Exhibition building, slamming the “untalented idiots” involved.

The 3AW Afternoons host said it was senseless.

The iconic building recently underwent a $20 million makeover.

“I just don’t understand,” she said.

“It is such a beautiful building.”

Dee Dee wants harsher penalties for graffiti vandals.

“It is pathetic,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear her editorial

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.