Dee Dee slams ‘untalented idiots’ over vandalism on iconic building
Dee Dee Dunleavy has been left “really upset” by the vandalism on the Royal Exhibition building, slamming the “untalented idiots” involved.
The 3AW Afternoons host said it was senseless.
The iconic building recently underwent a $20 million makeover.
“I just don’t understand,” she said.
“It is such a beautiful building.”
Dee Dee wants harsher penalties for graffiti vandals.
“It is pathetic,” she said.
Click PLAY below to hear her editorial