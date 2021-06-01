Dee Dee speaks with two police who went viral online

Two police officers have gone viral online after vision emerged of them buying food for a homeless man outside a supermarket.

First Constable Sheridan Jones and Constable Simon Jacobson approached the man outside the Woolworths to see if he needed help.

Little did they know Adele Barbaro was filming their interaction.

“We had absolutely no idea,” First Constable Jones told 3AW with a laugh.

