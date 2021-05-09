‘Deeply ashamed’ Robert Doyle apologises for ‘reprehensible’ behaviour 

Robert Doyle has spoken publicly for the first time since his tenure as Melbourne’s mayor ended in disgrace.

Three investigations have found the former lord mayor behaved in sexually inappropriate ways towards three women.

In an exclusive interview with Neil Mitchell, Mr Doyle said he’s “deeply ashamed” of his “reprehensible” behaviour, which was driven by his own self-importance and inability to see how his actions affected others.

“I behaved in ways which have caused offence, pain, anguish,” he said.

“I am sorry that I did. I am so sorry.”

While his actions have destroyed his life, Mr Doyle says he is not the victim.

“The consequences of my actions is that other people have been hurt and have been caused suffering and anguish and that is why I wanted to say sorry,” he said.

“Actions have consequences … I’ve got to own that.”

