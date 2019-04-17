Deer attack: Man dead, woman fighting for life

A man is dead and a woman is fighting for life after a fatal deer attack in Victoria’s north today.

The animal attacked the couple on their Moyhu property, near Wangaratta, about 8.20am.

Both people suffered critical injuries however the man died at the scene a short time later.

The woman has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries to her upper body and leg injuries.

The deer has been euthanised.

Police are investigating.