Defence Minister Linda Reynolds taken to hospital

Federal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has taken medical leave after being admitted to hospital.

Ms Reynolds has been subject to intense scrutiny over whether she did enough to help former staffer Brittany Higgins after she was allegedly raped by a colleague in the minister’s office two years ago.

She had been due to give an address at the National Press Club, but has pulled-out of the event.

In a statement, the Defence Minister’s office said Ms Reynolds was taken to a Canberra Hospital on the advice of her cardiologist “relating to a pre-existing medical condition”.

Photo: Matt Jelonek/ Getty Images