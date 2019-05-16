Delays expected: The roads to avoid in Melbourne this weekend

Drivers are urged to plan ahead this weekend and find detours to avoid delays across Melbourne.

VicRoads has warned there will be “lots of maintenance happening” across the city beginning this weekend.

Both the Burnley Tunnel and Eastlink tunnels will be closed Saturday night for maintenance work from 11pm until 7am.

Drivers will be detoured at the Power Street exit to return to CityLink. Entry and exit ramps at the Maroondah Highway and Ringwood Bypass will be closed.

Swan Street in Richmond will be closed between Punt Road and Cremorne Street from 11pm this Sunday until next Friday morning while tram works completed, including building an accessible tram stop.

La Trobe Street between Elizabeth Street and Swanston Street will be closed for three weeks from 8pm, Monday as Metro Tunnel works take place. Detours expected to last until June 14.

There is some good news for drivers though — Nicholson Street in Brunswick East reopens this evening after a week of tram works.

For more information on road closures, head to the VicRoads website.

