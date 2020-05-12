‘Deliberately misleading’: Tensions again erupt over supervised injecting room

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten has been accused of “deliberately misleading” the public about the controversial North Richmond supervised drug injecting facility.

It comes as parliament prepares to make a call on what’s next for the facility following a two-year trial.

“I don’t see any reason to shift it,” Fiona Patten told Neil Mitchell on Tuesday.

She said there had been a “significant improvement” in cleaning up the streets of North Richmond.

“Despite what people are saying, crime and drug use does not escalate,” Ms Patten claimed.

David Horseman, from the Medically Supervised Injecting Room Residents Action Committee, hit back on 3AW Afternoons.

“It hasn’t improved anything, in that regard,” he told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

Mr Horseman said his group supported the facility’s existence and if it was working on a medical level, that was great, but it should be moved elsewhere.

