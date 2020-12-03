3AW
Delivery debacle as Australia Post is swamped with parcels

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Delivery debacle as Australia Post is swamped with parcels

Australia Post’s cut-off date for Christmas deliveries is fast approaching, but already, 3AW Mornings has been swamped with complaints about parcel delays.

A total of 13 million parcels are due to be delivered nationwide this week, after the weekend’s mammoth sales.

But hairdresser Brent Bennett says his parcels have repeatedly gone undelivered.

Three times this week, he’s been at his business when the postie arrived, but each time he has received a notice saying he wasn’t there.

“It’s the third time that he’s just slipped that notice under the door that the business was unattended, but I’m standing metres from my door!” he told Neil Mitchell on Thursday.

“I stopped him (the postman) yesterday and asked him where the parcel was. His response to me was that they don’t have time to deliver parcels at the moment, so they’re issuing everyone with a notice to say … we have to go to the post office to pick it up.

“The last time, they wouldn’t give it to me because it was addressed to my business, but my driver’s licence had my home address on it!”

Australia Post Executive General Manager of Business, Government and International, Gary Starr, says “the vast majority of parcels get delivered”.

“We’ve been in touch with Mr Bennett and made it really clear that experience is not in line with our delivery process,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It is the minority … but there are some.”

For Christmas delivery, parcels sent by Parcel Post must be posted by December 12, while Express Post parcels must be posted by December 19.

