Delivery drivers forgotten as Melbourne’s loading zones disappear

Couriers and delivery drivers say they’ve been forgotten, and it’s getting more and more difficult to find a loading zone in Melbourne’s CBD.

Drivers say they’ve seen a notable decrease in the number of loading zones available as the bike lane network has expanded.

Victorian Transport Association CEO Peter Anderson says the expansion of Melbourne’s bike lane network has led to a 25 to 30 per cent reduction in loading zones.

“There’s over 600 loading zones … but there used to be over 800,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Mr Anderson says it’s making deliveries slower, and could have a negative effect on pedestrians in the city.

“We don’t want to have to push trolley loads of boxes two or three blocks through pedestrians … and bashing into their ankles, to do the work that we have to do,” he said.

The Victorian Transport Association says the Melbourne City Council has not consulted them, and has ignored requests to meet.

“They’re not talking to us,” Mr Anderson said.

“They don’t engage.”

Press PLAY below for more.