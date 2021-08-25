3AW
Delta and kids: Infectious diseases paediatrician explains why you shouldn’t be alarmed

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Delta and kids: Infectious diseases paediatrician explains why you shouldn’t be alarmed

With Australia’s vaccination rate accelerating towards 70 and 80 per cent of the adult population, attention is quickly turning to when the country can open up again.

But parents are contacting 3AW in increasing numbers, concerned their unvaccinated children may be vulnerable once that happens.

A significant chunk of Victoria’s active COVID-19 cases are currently those aged under 16.

But Professor Robert Booy, an infectious diseases paediatrician at Sydney University, assured parents the risks Delta posed to children were incredibly small, when compared with older demographics.

“The innate immunity of children is amazing – they just fight it off – and even when they get symptoms, they recover quickly,” he said, speaking in general terms.

He also addressed concerns about vaccinating those under 18 for COVID-19.

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Booy on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

